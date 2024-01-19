Defined as a time of transition between autumn and winter when the leaves have fallen off the trees but the first snows haven’t arrived in Vermont, Stick Season has no definitive length – but defined as the duration that Noah Kahan’s first No.1 spends at the chart summit, the answer is at least 21 days, and probably more.

That is because, with its consumption climbing for the 18th week in a row to 72,235 units (eight 7-inch singles, 1,735 digital ...