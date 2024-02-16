Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Noah Kahan's magnificent seven weeks at top of singles rundown

by Alan Jones
Friday, Feb 16th 2024 at 5:51PM

While his newly-expanded album Stick Season reaches No.1 for the first time, the single of the same name racks up a seventh straight week atop the singles chart for Noah Kahan, with consumption falling 0.44% week-on-week to 70,862 units (238 7-inchers, 64 CDs, 1,544 digital downloads and 69,016 sales-equivalent streams), Stick Season also becomes the first song by Kahan to achieve consumption in excess of one millio., ending the week on 1,029,729 units (6,408 7-inchers, 493 CDs, 17,155 digital ...

