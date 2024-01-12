After massive upheavals last week - which saw only 10 songs from the previous week’s list remain in the Top 75 in a post-Christmas shakeout – the singles chart is back on an even keel, with Noah Kahan’s Stick Season topping the list for the second time.

Its consumption climbing for the 17th week in a row to 65,834 units (1,547 digital downloads, 64,287 sales-equivalent streams), the Vermont singer/songwriter’s folksy ballad about his home state is really striking a chord, ...