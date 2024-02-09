Now the longest-running No.1 since Sprinter spent a marathon 10 weeks atop the chart last summer for Dave & Central Cee, Stick Season spends its sixth week on pole position for Noah Kahan in a static Top 4.

Its consumption dipping 6.58% week-on-week to 71,175 units (341 7-inch, 59 CDs, 1,568 digital downloads and 69,577 sales-equivalent streams), Stick Season is now tied as the longest-running, entirely self-penned chart-topper by an American male solo artist since Michael Jackson’s Earth Song in ...