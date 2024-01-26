Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Noah Kahan solid at the summit - and he scores highest new entry with Sam Fender

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jan 26th 2024 at 6:05PM

The season of sticks continues with Noah Kahan No.1 for the fourth straight week with the title track of his No.2 album Stick Season, while another track from the album – Homesick – debuts at No.5 after being released in a new duet version with Sam Fender. 

Stick Season is now the longest-running, entirely self-penned chart-topper by a solo artist since Tones & I’s Dance Money in 2019, and by a solo male since Ed Sheeran’s Perfect in 2017. The ...

