The season of sticks continues with Noah Kahan No.1 for the fourth straight week with the title track of his No.2 album Stick Season, while another track from the album – Homesick – debuts at No.5 after being released in a new duet version with Sam Fender.

Stick Season is now the longest-running, entirely self-penned chart-topper by a solo artist since Tones & I’s Dance Money in 2019, and by a solo male since Ed Sheeran’s Perfect in 2017. The ...