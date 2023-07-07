Essex rock band Nothing But Thieves steal pole position on the album chart for the first time, with their fourth studio album, Dead Club City, pickpocketing leadership of the chart from Elton John, whose Diamonds would otherwise have become his ninth chart-topper.

Dead Club City’s opening frame of 13,622 sales (5,526 CDs, 3,318 12-inch vinyl albums, 703 cassettes 1,611 digital downloads and 2,464 sales-equivalent streams) is the highest yet for the Southend quintet whose three previous albums all reached ...