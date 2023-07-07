Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Nothing But Thieves score biggest opening sales so far with Dead Club City

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 7th 2023 at 6:05PM

Essex rock band Nothing But Thieves steal pole position on the album chart for the first time, with their fourth studio album, Dead Club City, pickpocketing leadership of the chart from Elton John, whose Diamonds would otherwise have become his ninth chart-topper.

Dead Club City’s opening frame of 13,622 sales (5,526 CDs, 3,318 12-inch vinyl albums, 703 cassettes 1,611 digital downloads and 2,464 sales-equivalent streams) is the highest yet for the Southend quintet whose three previous albums all reached ...

