In the first full week since the announcement of their Live ’25 tour, interest in the back catalogue of Britpop kingpins Oasis is again intense. Landing three albums in the Top 5 for the second week in a row, they are No.1 for the first time in 14 years, with their introductory long player Definitely Maybe catapulting 5-1 following the release of multiple 30th anniversary variants of the album, which topped the chart on debut in 1994.

No.1 for just ...