Olivia Rodrigo ups the ante once more with three simultaneous Top 5 hits, making her the first female artist to do so. Good 4 U remains ahead of the rest of the singles market by a country mile and is No.1 for a third week. Its sales are down to "only" 95,867 but still more than double its nearest rival. Streams contribute all but 2,302 to that total, a further 11.2m plays mean Good 4 U is now the first ...