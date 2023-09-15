Britain has a new No.1 album for the 15th week in a row, with Olivia Rodrigo’s second album, Guts, storming to the summit on first week consumption of 60,272 units (10,580 CDs, 11,809 vinyl albums, 8,489 cassettes, 1,228 digital downloads and 28,165 sales-equivalent streams). The fourth biggest debut of 2023 – behind Lewis Capaldi’s Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent (95,882), Ed Sheeran’s Subtract (76,263) and Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (67,112) - it had greater consumption ...