Olivia Rodrigo’s fifth week at No.1 is spent in the same manner as all the others, Drivers License simply in a different lane to the rest of the market. The hit track puts another 58,563 chart sales on the clock (including 56,304 from 7.2 million streams) to take its lifetime tally to 425,623, but as it starts move down the gears its chances of being overtaken continue to grow.

Still waiting to sail past is Nathan Evans, with ...