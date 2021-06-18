Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Olivia Rodrigo makes it four weeks at summit

by James Masterton
Friday, Jun 18th 2021 at 5:45PM

Continuing love for Good 4 U keeps Olivia Rodrigo at the head of an all-static Top 3 for a fourth week at No.1. It is the first rock single to top the charts for this length of time since Bring Me To Life by Evanescence also managed a full lunar cycle back in 2003.

Rodrigo's chart sales are down once more, slipping to 82,305 (80,422 of these via its 9.76m streams) but they remain more than double her nearest rival. ...

