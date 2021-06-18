Continuing love for Good 4 U keeps Olivia Rodrigo at the head of an all-static Top 3 for a fourth week at No.1. It is the first rock single to top the charts for this length of time since Bring Me To Life by Evanescence also managed a full lunar cycle back in 2003.

Rodrigo's chart sales are down once more, slipping to 82,305 (80,422 of these via its 9.76m streams) but they remain more than double her nearest rival. ...