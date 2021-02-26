A week free of any suitably heavyweight challengers means Olivia Rodrigo strolls comfortably to a seventh consecutive week at No.1. Drivers License has now enjoyed the longest uninterrupted run at the top of the charts since Dance Monkey's 11-week spell at the end of 2019. A further 46,404 chart sales (44,533 from streams) mean the American teenager's cumulative sales to date top half a million for the first time.

Unable to match their opening week totals, Lil Tjay and 6lack ...