Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Olivia Rodrigo makes it seven weeks at No.1

by James Masterton
Friday, Feb 26th 2021 at 5:46PM

A week free of any suitably heavyweight challengers means Olivia Rodrigo strolls comfortably to a seventh consecutive week at No.1. Drivers License has now enjoyed the longest uninterrupted run at the top of the charts since Dance Monkey's 11-week spell at the end of 2019.  A further 46,404 chart sales (44,533 from streams) mean the American teenager's cumulative sales to date top half a million for the first time.

Unable to match their opening week totals, Lil Tjay and 6lack ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021