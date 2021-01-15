A song about passing a driving test to obsessively journey past the house of an ex-love, sung by the teenage star of a Disney+ series, Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo is our first global smash hit of the new year. Via an online plug from Taylor Swift the intense ballad swiftly became a sensation, setting streaming records worldwide.

The Californian singer becomes one of only a tiny handful of acts to spend her first week on the British charts at ...