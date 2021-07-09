Spoiling what was going to be a headline-grabbing chart story, Olivia Rodrigo overcomes a midweek deficit and returns once again to No.1 with Sour. Now confirmed as 2021's biggest seller so far, the pop smash is top of the charts for the third time in its seven week chart career, adding a further 18,044 to take its career tally to 187,673.

Sour has now spent a total of four weeks at No,1, the first album to achieve this since ...