Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Olivia Rodrigo pulls ahead of Doja Cat in singles race

by Alan Jones
Friday, Sep 1st 2023 at 5:58PM

After a steady decline which saw its first week consumption of 55,614 units fall to a low of 32,999 last week, Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire looked like falling victim to Doja Cat, whose Paint The Town Red moved easily to the top of early sales flashes. 

But the judicious and timely release of physical formats – a one-track blood red cassette and a two track CD single, each available for 99p including postage – sufficed for Vampire to jump 3-1 ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023