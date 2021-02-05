The chances of a new No.1 single arriving any time soon remain vanishingly slim. Its chart sales drop a further 19.6%, but that puts only a tiny dent in the overall lead Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo has over the rest of the market. Accumulating 69,310 chart sales (its 8.3 million streams contributing 66,494 of these), the hit song remains top of the charts for a fourth consecutive week, selling more than twice its nearest competition.

Said competitor is shanty ...