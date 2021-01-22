Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Olivia Rodrigo racks up huge streaming numbers in second week at summit

by James Masterton
Friday, Jan 22nd 2021 at 5:45PM

Dominating proceedings in a manner we haven’t seen for almost two years, Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo is by some considerable distance No.1 for a second week.

Once more the single posts numbers that are simply unbeatable, 4,124 downloads and a massive 13.7m streams equating to 116,748 chart sales. Drivers License is only the seventh track in the last five years to post a weekly sale in excess of six figures.

The appeal of her smash hit has further rebounded ...

