The release of its vinyl edition sends Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit album Sour soaring above some big name competition to spend an unexpected but no less welcome fifth week at No.1. Its biggest sale for seven weeks of 17,476 includes 7,779 on black plastic making it the fastest-selling vinyl album by a female star so far this century.

Commiserations then to Lorde whose heavily-trailed third album Solar Power was inevitably the biggest new release of the week, but which ...