Returning to No.1 after an absence of a fortnight Sour by Olivia Rodrigo becomes only the second album in the last 12 months to enjoy two separate spells at the top of the charts. She does so largely thanks to an absence of any strong competition, as despite a further 6.1% decline in calculated sales the cumulative power of her dominant streaming tracks ensures the American singer’s debut album clocks up 20,249 sales.

That’s more than the next three albums ...