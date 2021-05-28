Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U climbs to singles summit with 13.4m streams

by James Masterton
Friday, May 28th 2021 at 5:47PM

This week belongs in every way to Olivia Rodrigo. Propelled by the release of its parent album, Good 4 U more than doubles in consumption to become the brand new No.1 by some considerable distance.

For the fourth week in a row, the top single of the week achieves an eight-figure streaming total as Good 4 U clocked up 13.4m plays – just shy of the 13.7m she achieved with Drivers License back in January but enough to rank ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021