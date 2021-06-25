Past its sales peak and now on a gentle downward slope, nonetheless Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo retains a sizable lead at the top of the singles market.

A further 73,421 chart sales (all but 1,737 of these via its 8.8m streams) means a fifth week at No.1 for the track, now the longest-running rock-themed chart-topper since the Spaceman by Babylon Zoo back in 1996. Or, to put it another way, just over seven years before Rodrigo herself was ...