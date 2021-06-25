Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U scores fifth week at No.1

by James Masterton
Friday, Jun 25th 2021 at 5:45PM

Past its sales peak and now on a gentle downward slope, nonetheless Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo retains a sizable lead at the top of the singles market.

A further 73,421 chart sales (all but 1,737 of these via its 8.8m streams) means a fifth week at No.1 for the track, now the longest-running rock-themed chart-topper since the Spaceman by Babylon Zoo back in 1996. Or, to put it another way, just over seven years before Rodrigo herself was ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021