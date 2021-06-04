Olivia Rodrigo mania shows no sign of waning as for the second week running she dominates proceedings on the singles chart.

Good 4 U remains comfortably No.1 with another huge chart sale, notching up a further 108,219 units, following 2,204 downloads and 12.6m streams. Those numbers alone tell an extraordinary story. Good 4 U is the first single to register a 100,000-plus sale for two consecutive weeks since Despacito by Luis Fonsi in the summer of 2017 – and notably ...