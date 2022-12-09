Olly Murs’ first album in more than four years, Marry Me becomes the fifth of his seven releases thus far to debut and peak at No.1, albeit on his lowest yet first week sales.

With 16,993 sales on CD, 1,000 on vinyl, 150 on cassette, 396 on USB, 992 digital downloads and 625 sales-equivalent streams, its overall consumption of 20,156 units is the lowest on record for a No.1 in a sales week occurring entirely in December.

All of ...