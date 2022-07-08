Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Paolo Nutini lands third No.1 album after eight-year gap

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 8th 2022 at 5:15PM

Back after a hiatus of eight years, Paolo Nutini registers his third consecutive No.1 album with fourth release, Last Night In The Bittersweet.

Comprising 16 new songs - nine of which he wrote alone, the rest with a roster of co-writers – the album achieves consumption of 34,436 units (17,201 CDs, 9,395 vinyl albums, 2,197 cassettes, 2,103 digital downloads and 3,540 sales-equivalent streams) and is No.1 by some distance, although it delivers his lowest first week sales.

His highest came ...

