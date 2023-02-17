Comprising 10 pithy songs with a playing time of just 36 minutes, sixth studio album This Is Why secures Tennessee trio Paramore their third No.1 on consumption of 21,093 units – 8,904 CDs, 6,420 vinyl albums, 641 cassettes, 1,033 digital downloads and 4,095 from sales-equivalent streams.

The first American rock band to top the chart since Slipknot did so last October, Paramore previously reached No.1 with third album Brand New Eyes on first week sales of 53,596 in 2009, and ...