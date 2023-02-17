Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Paramore score first No.1 album in a decade

by Alan Jones
Friday, Feb 17th 2023 at 5:15PM

Comprising 10 pithy songs with a playing time of just 36 minutes, sixth studio album This Is Why secures Tennessee trio Paramore their third No.1 on consumption of 21,093 units – 8,904 CDs, 6,420 vinyl albums, 641 cassettes, 1,033 digital downloads and 4,095 from sales-equivalent streams.

The first American rock band to top the chart since Slipknot did so last October, Paramore previously reached No.1 with third album Brand New Eyes on first week sales of 53,596 in 2009, and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023