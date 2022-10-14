We’ve gone from K-Pop to N.K-Pop at the top of the album charts in three weeks, with the new Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott release adopting the latter, tongue-in-cheek title, whereas Blackpink’s September chart-topper Born Pink was a bona fide example of K-Pop, an umbrella name for a variety of modern pop music originating from South Korea.

Home to a dozen engagingly witty songs all penned by Heaton – most with long-term writing partner Jonny Lexus – N.K-Pop is the ...