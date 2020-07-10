At the age of 62, Paul Weller this week claims his fifth No.1 album as On Sunset takes him to the top of the charts for the first time since 2012.
The album's weekly sale of 24,011 is impressive enough, but by its mere presence it ensures he writes himself firmly into chart history. Now boasting solo No.1 albums in the 90s, 00s, 10s and 20s he becomes only the second man and fourth act overall to top the charts ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now