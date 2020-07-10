At the age of 62, Paul Weller this week claims his fifth No.1 album as On Sunset takes him to the top of the charts for the first time since 2012.

The album's weekly sale of 24,011 is impressive enough, but by its mere presence it ensures he writes himself firmly into chart history. Now boasting solo No.1 albums in the 90s, 00s, 10s and 20s he becomes only the second man and fourth act overall to top the charts ...