Strangers tops the singles chart for a third week for Kenya Grace, although its consumption is down 4.30% to just 37,139 units (1,140 digital downloads, 35,999 sales-equivalent streams) – the lowest for a No.1 since Sweet Melody spent its one and only week at No.1 for Little Mix on sales of 31,186, 146 weeks ago.

Prada (2-2, 36,377 sales) is its runner-up for the third straight week for Cassö, Raye & D-Block Europe but the gap between the two ...