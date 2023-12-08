In the works, on and off, since 1995, I/O was finally released last Friday (December 1) and duly debuts atop the chart this week for Peter Gabriel, on consumption of 15,645 units (11,178 CDs, 2,310 vinyl albums, 1,420 digital downloads, 737 sales-equivalent streams).

Comprising a dozen Gabriel originals, the album is his 10th solo studio set since leaving Genesis in 1975, and his first since New Blood debuted and peaked at No.22 (9,429 sales) in 2011.

His 17th Top ...