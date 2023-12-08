Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Peter Gabriel's long-awaited album I/O hits No.1

by Alan Jones
Friday, Dec 8th 2023 at 5:50PM

In the works, on and off, since 1995, I/O was finally released last Friday (December 1) and duly debuts atop the chart this week for Peter Gabriel, on consumption of 15,645 units (11,178 CDs, 2,310 vinyl albums, 1,420 digital downloads, 737 sales-equivalent streams). 

Comprising a dozen Gabriel originals, the album is his 10th solo studio set since leaving Genesis in 1975, and his first since New Blood debuted and peaked at No.22 (9,429 sales) in 2011.  

His 17th Top ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023