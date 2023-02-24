No.1 with her fifth studio album, Funhouse in 2008, seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma in 2017, and eighth studio album Hurts 2B Human in 2019, Pink makes it four in total and three in a row, with ninth studio effort, Trustfall. It debuts at the summit on sales of 37,570 copies – the highest weekly sale for any album for 16 weeks.

Spearheading the first all-new top three for 10 weeks, it sold 21,168 CDs, 3,300 vinyl albums, 332 cassettes, ...