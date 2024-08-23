If Post Malone has a feeling of schadenfreude today, he should be excused – his latest album, F-1 Trillion, only debuts at No.1 as the result of an unscripted Script snafu.

Well ahead on early sales flashes, The Script’s new studio album, Satellites, was on course to become their sixth No.1 from seven studio albums, and seventh No.1 in all – but a large number of its sales were voided after it fell foul of chart regulations.

Post Malone’s ...