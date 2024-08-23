Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Post Malone lands third No.1 album with F1-Trillion

by Alan Jones
Friday, Aug 23rd 2024 at 5:10PM

If Post Malone has a feeling of schadenfreude today, he should be excused – his latest album, F-1 Trillion, only debuts at No.1 as the result of an unscripted Script snafu.

Well ahead on early sales flashes, The Script’s new studio album, Satellites, was on course to become their sixth No.1 from seven studio albums, and seventh No.1 in all – but a large number of its sales were voided after it fell foul of chart regulations.  

Post Malone’s ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024