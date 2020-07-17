Posthumous No.1 singles have been many over the years. Far less numerous are those acts who have topped the albums chart after their death. With his third album Legends Never Die, music completed by his family in his honour, Juice Wrld now becomes only the 15th artist to land a posthumous No.1 album. In huge demand online since its release this week the 21 track opus clocks up a sale of 22,437 copies and after a brief midweek tussle emerges ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now