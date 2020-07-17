Posthumous No.1 singles have been many over the years. Far less numerous are those acts who have topped the albums chart after their death. With his third album Legends Never Die, music completed by his family in his honour, Juice Wrld now becomes only the 15th artist to land a posthumous No.1 album. In huge demand online since its release this week the 21 track opus clocks up a sale of 22,437 copies and after a brief midweek tussle emerges ...