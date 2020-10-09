Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Queen score 10th No.1 album

by James Masterton
Friday, Oct 9th 2020 at 5:45PM

Who needs a calendar when a quick glance at the albums chart is all you need to tell you we are in Q4. As if irresistibly drawn to this week, an astounding array of new albums hit the stores and the result is no fewer than 7 new entries in the Top 10 and 18 in total throughout the Top 40.

We start with the biggest, as Live Around The World crashes straight to No.1 for Queen & Adam Lambert ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020