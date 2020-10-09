Who needs a calendar when a quick glance at the albums chart is all you need to tell you we are in Q4. As if irresistibly drawn to this week, an astounding array of new albums hit the stores and the result is no fewer than 7 new entries in the Top 10 and 18 in total throughout the Top 40.

We start with the biggest, as Live Around The World crashes straight to No.1 for Queen & Adam Lambert ...