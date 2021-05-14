He was already strolling to a comfortable chart victory, but it is hard to escape the feeling that Rag'N'Bone Man's show-closing performance at Tuesday night's BRITs ceremony made it all the more emphatic. The singer's second album Life By Misadventure becomes the second fastest-selling album of 2021 to date as it notches up 41,855 sales, just short of the 42.4k accumulated by the Foo Fighters back in February. It means he duplicates the chart-topping triumph of his 2017 debut ...