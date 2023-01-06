Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Raye scores first No.1 single with 19th hit Escapism

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jan 6th 2023 at 5:50PM

Twelve weeks after it was released, six weeks after it debuted at No.31 and four weeks after its previous peak of No.2, Raye’s 19th hit, Escapism (feat. 070 Shake) becomes her first No.1, jumping from No.13 to the summit on consumption of 45,570 units (801 digital downloads, 44,769 sales-equivalent streams).

Her debut independent release, and a track from her upcoming debut full length album My 21st Century Blues, it is the most obvious beneficiary of the post-Christmas readjustment of ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023