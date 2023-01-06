Twelve weeks after it was released, six weeks after it debuted at No.31 and four weeks after its previous peak of No.2, Raye’s 19th hit, Escapism (feat. 070 Shake) becomes her first No.1, jumping from No.13 to the summit on consumption of 45,570 units (801 digital downloads, 44,769 sales-equivalent streams).

Her debut independent release, and a track from her upcoming debut full length album My 21st Century Blues, it is the most obvious beneficiary of the post-Christmas readjustment of ...