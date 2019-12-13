No.1 in her native Australia for an unprecedented 19th week in a row, Tones And I’s smash Dance Monkey has also spent 16 weeks at No.1 in Norway, and 13 weeks at No.1 in Austria and Switzerland, and racks up its 11th straight week at the summit here (68,185 sales, including 61,759 from sales-equivalent streams).

It now shares the title for the longest-running No.1 here by an artist on chart debut with Slim Whitman’s 1955 smash Rose Marie, and is ...