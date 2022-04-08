The first American act to top the chart since Taylor Swift last November, and the first American group to do so since The Killers last August, veteran funk-rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers register their fifth No.1 with 12th studio album, Unlimited Love.

Providing the 13th change of leadership in consecutive weeks, Unlimited Love has the highest tally of any album for five weeks – 27,426, including 14,534 CDs, 6,374 vinyl double packs, 81 cassettes, 2,315 downloads and 4,122 sales-equivalent streams ...