Female solo artists continue to dominate the singles chart, providing all of the Top 5 for the fourth week in a row, and the two highest new entries.

Doja Cat gets the cream this week, with Paint The Town Red increasing consumption 43.31% week-on-week to 57,962 units (1,352 digital downloads, 56,610 sales-equivalent streams) as it climbs 2-1. It extends the sequence of No.1 singles by female solo artists to an unprecedented four in as many weeks, following earlier wins for ...