No.2, 133 sales behind Rick Astley’s latest album in Wednesday’s sales flashes, singer, rapper, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Ren Gill’s Sick Boi was the subject of a late and very effective social media campaign, which saw it glide to a victory margin of nearly 6,000, delivering the Welshman not just his first chart entry but also his first No.1.

Born in Bangor, usually resident in Brighton but based in Canada for medical treatment for much of the last year, ...