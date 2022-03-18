Leadership of the album chart changes for the 10th week in a row, and for the ninth consecutive week it is a British act that takes pole position.

This time it is Rex Orange County - 23-year-old Hampshire singer/songwriter Alex O’Connor - whose fourth album, Who Cares?, outpaces the pack, with first week consumption of 18,089 units (8,809 CDs, 5,238 vinyl, 773 cassettes. 347 digital downloads and 2,922 sales-equivalent streams).

O’Connor was barely 17 when, in 2015, he released his ...