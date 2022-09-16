Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Robbie Williams lands 14th No.1 album

by Alan Jones
Friday, Sep 16th 2022 at 5:41PM

Bigger than Elvis? Released to mark his 25 years as a solo artist and consisting largely of orchestrated new recordings of his canon, XXV debuts atop the album chart for Robbie Williams. Thereby delivering Williams his 14th No.1 album, it puts him ahead of Elvis Presley as the solo artist with most No.1s, and behind only The Beatles – who have 15 – in the all-time list of acts with most chart toppers.

On top of his considerable solo ...

