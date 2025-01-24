It’s a ‘fab’ week for Robbie Williams, whose Better Man debuts at No.1 on the artist album chart, putting him equal with The Beatles at the top of the all-time list of acts with most No.1s.

The 15th such excursion to the chart summit by the 50-year-old from Stoke-On-Trent since he left Take That in 1995, Better Man is the soundtrack to the biographical musical depiction of Williams’ life, in which he is portrayed by a CGI chimp. The ...