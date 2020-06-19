It is nice to know there are some things you can rely on. Such as Rockstar by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch remaining comfortably ahead of the chasing pack at the top of the singles chart. Top of the pile for a third consecutive and fifth week in total, the rap hit adds another 59,299 sales (56,850 from sales-equivalent streams) to its total to date.
This also means a third straight week at No.2 for the single which interrupted Rockstar’s otherwise ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now