It is nice to know there are some things you can rely on. Such as Rockstar by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch remaining comfortably ahead of the chasing pack at the top of the singles chart. Top of the pile for a third consecutive and fifth week in total, the rap hit adds another 59,299 sales (56,850 from sales-equivalent streams) to its total to date.

This also means a third straight week at No.2 for the single which interrupted Rockstar’s otherwise ...