Rod Stewart has the Christmas No.1 on the album chart for the second time in his career, with You’re In My Heart – his collaboration with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – ending a run of 18 changes in leadership in as many weeks to successfully defend its position atop the chart.
Consumption of You’re In My Heart grew 59.30% week-on-week to 71,330 units (including 710 from sales-equivalent streams) to earn Stewart his first Christmas No.1 for exactly 40 years. In ...
