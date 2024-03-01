Rod Stewart extends his span of No.1 albums to more than fifty years, with big band era covers set Swing Fever – a collaboration with Jools Holland – blazing its way to a chart-topping debut on consumption of 23,950 units (19,906 CDs, 1,783 vinyl, 123 cassettes, 1,622 digital downloads and 516 sales-equivalent streams).

Comprising 13 songs dating in vintage from 1907 to 1951, the album is 79-year-old Rod Stewart’s 12th No.1 album and 66-year-old Holland’s first. The only artists ...