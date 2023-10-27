They’re only rock n’ roll (but we like them): Nearly 60 years after they first topped the album chart with their eponymous April 1964 debut album, and seven years after their last studio effort, Blue & Lonesome, reached the summit, the Rolling Stones return in triumph with 24th studio album, Hackney Diamonds, making a convincing debut in top spot.

With first week consumption of 72,204 units – the third highest of 2023, behind Lewis Capaldi’s Broken By Desire To Be ...