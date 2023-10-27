Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Rolling Stones land 14th No.1 album in six decades at the top

by Alan Jones
Friday, Oct 27th 2023 at 6:01PM

They’re only rock n’ roll (but we like them): Nearly 60 years after they first topped the album chart with their eponymous April 1964 debut album, and seven years after their last studio effort, Blue & Lonesome, reached the summit, the Rolling Stones return in triumph with 24th studio album, Hackney Diamonds, making a convincing debut in top spot.

With first week consumption of 72,204 units – the third highest of 2023, behind Lewis Capaldi’s Broken By Desire To Be ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023