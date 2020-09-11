We are used to the sight of catalogue albums receiving special edition spruce-ups and journeying back into the charts after an absence of years or even decades. Regular readers of these pages will note that rare are the weeks in which at least one vintage recording doesn’t make a returning impact. But it appears to be left to the Rolling Stones to take these comebacks to an entirely new level.
Ten years ago they set an impressive chart benchmark when ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now