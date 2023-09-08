Worthing rock duo Royal Blood maintain their 100% record on the album chart, with their fourth studio set, Back To The Water Below, debuting at No.1 on consumption of 18,856 units (9,435 CDs, 6,384 vinyl albums, 363 cassettes, 851 digital downloads and 1,824 sales-equivalent streams). It was No.1 on all metrics, apart from streaming, where it ranks 62nd.

Royal Blood’s eponymous debut sold 65,812 copies opening at No.1 in 2014; Follow-up How Did We Get So Dark sold 48,447 copies ...