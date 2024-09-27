Already No.1 for more weeks in a calendar year than any female soloist in the 70-year history of the singles chart, Sabrina Carpenter tops the chart for the 17th time this year - actually, in the last 22 weeks – with Taste securing its fifth straight week at the summit on consumption of 53,149 units (635 digital downloads and 52,514 sales-equivalent streams). It thus matches the five weeks that Please Please Please spent at No.1 but still trails the seven ...