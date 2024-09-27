Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Sabrina Carpenter at No.1 on singles chart for 17th time in 2024

by Alan Jones
Friday, Sep 27th 2024 at 6:02PM

Already No.1 for more weeks in a calendar year than any female soloist in the 70-year history of the singles chart, Sabrina Carpenter tops the chart for the 17th time this year - actually, in the last 22 weeks – with Taste securing its fifth straight week at the summit on consumption of 53,149 units (635 digital downloads and 52,514 sales-equivalent streams). It thus matches the five weeks that Please Please Please spent at No.1 but still trails the seven ...

