It’s another banner week for Sabrina Carpenter who becomes the first female solo artist in singles chart history to secure all of the top three positions simultaneously, and also does ‘the double’ – topping the singles and albums charts at the same time – for the first time in her career.

Becoming only the fourth act in chart history to lock her peers out of the singles top three – emulating Justin Bieber in 2016, Ed Sheeran in 2017 ...