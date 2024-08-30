Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Sabrina Carpenter becomes first female artist in history to secure Top 3 singles

by Alan Jones
Friday, Aug 30th 2024 at 6:00PM

It’s another banner week for Sabrina Carpenter who becomes the first female solo artist in singles chart history to secure all of the top three positions simultaneously, and also does ‘the double’ – topping the singles and albums charts at the same time – for the first time in her career.    

Becoming only the fourth act in chart history to lock her peers out of the singles top three – emulating Justin Bieber in 2016, Ed Sheeran in 2017 ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024